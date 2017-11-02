Buli Monastery revives Jambay Lhakhang Drubchen

Nov 2, 2017

After centuries of gradual loss of its significance, Jambay Lhakhang is slowly seeing a revival of its 14th century tradition, the Jambay Lhakhang Drubchen. Thanks to an initiative by the Buli Monastery in Chhummig Gewog in Bumthang.

The monastery’s Khenpo and monks reinstituted the ceremony as an annual event since 2015. The present popularly celebrated Jambay Lhakhang Drub is only an offshoot of the Drubchen according to the monastery.

The details of the ceremony were found in an ancient text by Buli monastery. It is one of the principal seats of learning of Dorling tradition in the country. The ritual was first instituted as a special consecration ceremony by Terchen (the Great Treasure Revealer) Dorji Lingpa in early 14th century after he came to Bumthang and renovated the Jambay Lhakhang.

“Terchen Dorji Lingpa performed 108 Tordos, 108 Nyenpas and 108 Jyenseys when he first instituted the ceremony. So, we are also conducting the same rituals here,” said Yeshey Lhundup, the Khenpo of Buli Monastery. “As the place is an ancient sacred site and with the blessings of revered Lamas, I hope this will contribute a lot in ensuring peace and harmony in the country.”

Khenpo Yeshey added that with time, the ceremony became largely dominated by the liturgy of Tshechu and few related dances performed at the annual Jambay Lhakhang Drub. The revival of the ceremony was initiated two years ago for the well being of His Majesty the Fourth King and His Holiness the Je Khenpo for their 60th birthday.

This year’s ceremony ended with the Ngodrup Longwang yesterday. It will now be followed by the Jambay Lhakhang Drub which begins on Saturday.