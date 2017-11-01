Their Majesties on four-day visit to India

Nov 1, 2017

Upon the invitation of the Prime Minister of India, His Majesty The King, accompanied by Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, and His Royal Highness The Gyalsey, is on a four-day official visit to New Delhi.

Upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi yesterday, the External Affairs Minister Sushma Sawaraj, senior officials from the Indian external affairs ministry and officials from the Royal Bhutan Embassy in New Delhi received Their Majesties.

During the Royal visit, His Majesty will grant audiences to the President and Prime Minister of India.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner in honour of Their Majesties. Audiences will also be granted to the Vice President, External Affairs Minister and other ministers and senior officials.

India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship, which are characterized by deep understanding and mutual trust.

A news release from the Royal Office for Media states that the Royal visit of Their Majesties is in keeping with the long standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

The Royal visit would provide an opportunity to both the sides for reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, including befitting celebrations for the golden jubilee of Bhutan and India’s diplomatic relations in 2018, and to advance the special bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation.