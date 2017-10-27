Damphu town to have better road facilities

Oct 27, 2017

Damphu town in Tsirang is going to have improved road facilities by next year. Currently, the town is abuzz with ongoing construction of pedestrian footpaths along the thromde’s roadsides.

So far, 70 percent of work has been complete, which means of the total 2.5 kilometres of footpath, 1.5 has been constructed within the town. The remaining one kilometre path will be built on the outskirts of the town.

The dzongkhag municipal officials said having footpath next to the road is for pedestrians’ safety.

“The narrow stretch poses inconvenience to the people to cross when cars from both the directions come at a time. So, we are planning to erect RCC post to construct a bridge. This will allow both pedestrians and commuters to move around conveniently,” said Assistant Engineer of Damphu Municipal, Bishnu Bhakta Acharja.

Meanwhile, the newly completed pedestrian path in the town is benefiting people, especially students.

“Earlier, in open road, we were scared vehicles might hit any but now, we can leisurely walk along the footpath and go to school,” said Drimey Yoezer, the student of Damphu Lower Secondary School.

Like him, others are also happy to see improved road facilities in their town.

“Without such facilities, it was uncomfortable to travel around but now, the experience is otherwise,” said one of the residents, Tshering Choki.

The entire footpath construction costs over Nu 5.4m and the government is funding it. Urban infrastructure developments such as renovation of roads and installing streetlights are also in the pipeline.