Samtse DT to submit proposal for new dzong

Sep 8, 2017

Samtse Dzongkhag Tshogdu (DT) will submit a proposal for a new dzong to the home ministry. This would be the second such proposal. The dzongkhag submitted the first one in 2013.

The first proposal was approved and the Department of Culture had the dzong construction included in the 11th Five Year Plan. But dzongkhag has failed to make headway with the plan due to budget constraint.

The local leaders are now seeking to have it included in the 12th Five Year Plan.

“We have been adjusting with the current dzong for over sixty years now,” said Sangay Penjor, the Mangmi of Pemaling Gewog. “Even architecture wise, it doesn’t look like a dzong”.

A land has already been identified in Gurung Basti for the proposed dzong construction. “During the land survey in 2010 and 2011, we identified over 10 acres of land in the area and we even got the thram for it,” said Phub Thinley, the Dzongkhag Land Registrar.

Local leaders say a new dzong will provide conformable office spaces for the dzongkhag officials. The people in the dzongkhag ,too, will be happy to see their dream of having a proper dzong come true.