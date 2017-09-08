Inclusive child care matters

Sep 8, 2017

Early childhood care is crucial for every child, more so for children with additional needs. This calls a need for inclusive child care centres.

Though the ECCD guidelines require every child care centre in the country to be inclusive, not all are designed to cater for children of all types. Inclusive ECCD Centres means having children with and without disabilities learn together.

Childcare specialists oppose segregation of children with additional needs from other children. Rather, it is immensely important for ECCD Centres to be inclusive.

“To the extent possible, they should be in the same center because children with disabilities still have needs of education, needs of stimulation, and needs of socialisation like all children,” said Dr. Frank Oberklaid, a Professor from the University of Melbourne in Australia.

“So, there are advantages to them in being in the normal centers. There are also advantages for the children who don’t have a disability because they learn tolerance. They get to learn that children are different.”

Inclusive ECCD Centres does not only mean being equipped with facilities to suit the needs of children with disabilities. It also has to have facilitators with adequate skills and knowledge to teach children with diverse needs.

“When we are building ECCD centres or modifying centers, we need to think about making them accessible,” said Rachel Brindal, an Early Intervention Advisor with the ECCD & SEN Division of the education ministry.

“So, that way, we are setting it up for an inclusive situation. We need to make it not just physically accessible but also make sure facilitators are supported with training to know how best to support and include children with disability.”

Melbourne University’s Dr. Frank Oberklaid said they need to take into account that some of the children may have additional needs. “For example, some children may not be able to walk up steps by themselves. So, we may need to build a ramp. Some children may not be able to feed themselves, so they may need special implements.”

Supporting inclusion in ECCD centres

Bhutan has made considerable stride in terms of establishing ECCD Centres but the country has a long way to go when it comes to ensuring inclusiveness in ECCD Centres.

“To be very specific, our ECCD Centres are inclusive but not in a way it should be,” shared Sherab Phuntsho, the Chief Programme Officer with the ECCD & SEN Division.

He added that the ECCD guideline itself is limited. It just says ECCD Centres should be inclusive and nothing more. “We have in our work plan to review the operational guidelines this year with people from relevant agencies including district education officers and the ECCD facilitators. We are definitely going to address these issues.”

Lack of trained facilitators is another challenge. The education ministry is designing an inclusive programme at the national level under which all ECCD facilitators will be trained.

It is estimated that 21 per cent of children in Bhutan between the ages of two to nine have some forms of disabilities. Research has proved that early intervention can improve their lives. To make this possible, the education ministry says it will strive to make all ECCD centres in the country inclusive.