Passang to represent Thimphu at national level Nyagoe competition

Sep 8, 2017

Passang from Geney Gewog will represent Thimphu at the national level Nyagoe or strongmen competition later this year. The selection round for the Dzongkhag was held yesterday.

Only three participants came for the selection this time.

The other two men, also from Geney Gewog, was not much of a match for Passang, who has to his name the second runners up title during last year’s National level Ngayoe competition. The 27-year-old completed the five drills in six minutes 57 seconds.

“This year also I expect people to support me and I will try my best,” said Passang. “So now, as I represent Thimphu Dzongkhag, I will try to win from all other Dzongkhags.”

Including Thimphu, so far, the Dzongkhag level competition has been held for 11 Dzongkhags.

The National level Nyagoe competition will be held on December 17 coinciding with the National Day. The competition was first organized in 2013.