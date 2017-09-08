Dagana signs Annual Performance Agreement with its Gewogs

Dagana Dzonkhag signed its Annual Performance Agreement (APA) with 14 Gewogs for 2017-2018 financial year, yesterday. It is the last financial year for the 11th Five Year Plan.

The signing is expected to enhance the quality and timely completion of developmental activities in the Gewog level.

The Gewogs are yet to submit last year’s annual report to the Dzongkhag. The Dzongkhag has achieved 98 percent targeted developmental activities.

“However a team from National Technical Committee has studied and has found a drop in the total percentage.

There is a chance that it might fall down to 93-94 percent,” said the Planning Officer, Phuntsho Wangdi. “We are still waiting for their findings and I think we have done a pretty good job by achieving 93 percent also.”

The Planning Officer attributed the differences due to alteration of job scale and structural modification. “For example, construction of town hall had to be relocated to a new area because the previous site was marshy.

“We also had to modify the structure of Moenlam Chenmo hall. Blacktopping the space near the hall, construction of wall and gate are some of the changes we had to make.”

Due to this, the Planning Officer added, they even had to give additional work to the contractor which hampered in meeting the deadline.

Meanwhile the excavator and the backhoe distributed by the government recently are expected to speed up the developmental activities.

Dagana Dzongkhag in the meantime has also drawn a blueprint on how to use the excavator among the 14 Gewogs.