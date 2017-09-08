Official credit card launched

Sep 8, 2017

To make it easy for the government officials to travel abroad, the Ministry of Finance today launched an official credit card for the four budgetary bodies.

The Foreign Ministry, Royal Civil Service Commission, National Council, and Finance Ministry received the official credit cards.

The credit card is expected to make government payments outside the country more convenient and efficient. The credit card however will be on trial basis for the next three months.

“Major challenge for Bhutan, especially for government officials is travelling abroad,” said Finance Secretary, Nim Dorji. “The moment you check into your hotel, the first thing they ask you is, can you give me your credit card.”

Finance Secretary added, with the credit card officials will not have to carry cash while travelling abroad. “Now with this official credit card, we will replace all this cash requirements and also facilitate payments especially, booking hotels, and also making online purchases.”

Based on the trial, the finance ministry will implement the use of official credit card in other budgetary bodies, beginning January next year.