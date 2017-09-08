Man dies in Tipper accident

A 39-year-old man died on the spot in a vehicle accident yesterday at Orong Gewog in Samdrup Jongkhar.

The Tipper truck, carrying six passengers including the driver, fell some 15 feet below the road.

Three passengers sustained head injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Dewathang hospital. The remaining two are said to be in stable condition.

The Dzongkhag Kidu office in Samdrup Jongkhar granted Semso to the deceased’s family.