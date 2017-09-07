Deadline for Thimphu’s mega car parks pushed to next year

Sep 7, 2017

The construction of the two multi-level car parks in Thimphu, which was supposed to be complete around this time, has been delayed. The completion deadline has now been pushed to next year.

The delay is being attributed to changes in the design plan and addition of extra facilities including elevators and security cameras. About 80 per cent of the works are said to be complete as of now.

“Our main designer is from Nepal and according to them the soil there and the soil here are different,” said Goutam Mukherjee, the Chief Executive Officer of KCR Private Ltd.

“So after testing these things, we found that we can do many things over here. We changed some designs and to do the designs, we took some time because whatever it is, we need to have approval from the Thromde.”

Since the project is a first of its kind, the company says they want to make sure it is exceptional. This has also jacked up the cost. From the initial estimation of over Nu 630m, the project is now estimated to cost over Nu 780m.

All the extra costs will be borne by KCR Company, who will also manage the parking structures after their completion.

Thimphu Thromde shared the deadline was extended mainly to ensure the quality of construction is not affected. “Since this is a public-private partnership project, we have to complete it together,” said Thormpoen Kinlay Dorjee.

“We are trying to jointly solve all problems because we want to make sure the quality of construction is not compromised.”

Once complete, the multi level car parks will have parking spaces for over 500 cars. This is expected to ease traffic congestion and parking problems in Thimphu.

In addition, the car parks, once in operation, are expected to provide the Thromde with annual revenue of around Nu 7 to 8m.