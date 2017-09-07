Combating NCDs remains a challenge

Sep 7, 2017

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are responsible for more than half of deaths in the country and the health sector spends a huge amount every year to treat people with NCDs.

A 2014 nation-wide survey on NCDs cited lack of physical activity, poor nutrition and high salt intake as major causes. Today, almost three years down the line, these risk factors continue to drive up the number of people suffering from NCDs in the country, say health officials.

The growing concern over the rise of NCDs prompted the health ministry to come up with a multi-sectoral national plan to prevent and control NCDs. It focuses on advocating a healthy lifestyle by educating people about the importance of exercise and healthy eating.

The Director of the Department of Public Health, Dr. Karma Lhazeen, said measures to prevent NCDs are simple. All that people need to do is exercise regularly, reduce their salt in-take and eat healthy.

“If we act now and adopt preventive measures through multi-sectoral approach, then things can be stopped and the trend could be reversed or we could prevent it from increasing,” said Dr. Karma Lhazeen.

She says there are already many positive changes happening in the country. “People, the local administrators and Thromdes have all perhaps recognized the need to have healthy setting in their jurisdictions. So in most of the Thromdes, you can see footpaths where people can walk. And cycling pathways are being planned, and recreational facilities and sporting events are also encouraged,” said Dr. Karma Lhazeen.

“Many are creating parks for children and football and volleyball grounds are coming up. So, these are all important developments that are taking place to promote physical activity. You can also see a lot of activities being conducted, such as marathons and other sporting events, which can all contribute towards the reduction of NCDs in the long run,” she added.

The ministry plans to conduct another survey on the implementation of the national plan to study the trend of non-communicable diseases in the country.