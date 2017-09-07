Paro to introduce parking fee in the town from 2018

Sep 7, 2017

Local leaders of Paro, after much discussion, agreed to collect parking fee in Paro town starting January next year.

This was decided during the recent Dzongkhag Tshogdu after the municipal authority proposed the idea aimed to decongest the parking area and improve the town amenities.

The municipal office will charge Nu 10 for every half an hour parking in the main town. However, parking near the Gaden Cinema Hall and Druk Choeding Lhakhang will cost Nu 5.

“If we collect parking fee, the issue of not getting parking space will be resolved,” said Dzongda Tenzin Thinley adding that it is not easy to get a parking at the moment. “Moreover we can use that fee to maintain drains and repair roads. Right now, we lack budget to do anything,” he added.

However some Gups disagreed the idea saying it is too early to collect parking fee when the town does not have proper parking area and a better road.

“Of course when we use the facilities, we have to pay back,” said Doteng Gup Letho. ” But our town is not yet developed. They repair the road today and destroy it tomorrow. The roads are dug everywhere.

“So when we decide on collecting fees we should do some homework ourselves.”

Tsento Gup Dolay Tshering is of the view that to introduce a parking fee system, there should be a Thromde Thuemi.

“Because we don’t have either Thrompon or Thromde Thuemi, I think we should keep the idea of parking fee aside. “Even Punakha doesn’t have parking fee system.”

After much discussion, the Dzongkhag Tshogdu gave an approval to introduce parking fee in Paro town.

“Since International Airport is here in Paro, many state guests, tourists and officials come here. So, we need to develop and improve the town,” and for this, the DT Chairperson added that they need funds. “Although government has been providing us with budget, it is also our responsibility to independently develop the town,” said Tshering Dorji.

The house also asked the municipal office to look for provision of free parking.