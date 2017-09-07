Bhutan defeats Maldives in SABA U16 basketball championship

Sep 7, 2017

Bhutan’s under-16 basketball team defeated the Maldives with 63-54 in the ongoing South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) under-16 Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal.

This is Bhutan’s first win in the championship. Bhutan will next play India in the final group game of the tournament. Yesterday, Bhutan lost the second match against Nepal.

The under-16 team is participating in an international tournament for the first time. The championship is being played as a qualifying round for the 2017 FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship which will be played in Malaysia, later this year.