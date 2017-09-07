Health Minister attends 70th WHO’s Regional Committee meeting

Sep 7, 2017

A delegation led by Health Minister Tandin Wangchuk, is attending the 70th World Health Organization Regional committee meeting of the South-East Asia region in the Maldives. The five-day meeting, which focuses on health and climate change, began yesterday.

The regional committee meeting for South-East Asia is held once every year to set health priorities and policies of the region over the next one year. Health ministers and health officials of the 11 member states are attending the meeting.