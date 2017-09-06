Maintaining small, compact and efficient civil service challenging: RCSC

Sep 6, 2017

Maintaining small, compact and efficient civil service is one of the missions of the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC). But efforts to achieve this goal remain thwarted with challenges, reveals the RCSC in its recent annual report.

Changes in the government policies are cited as one of the challenges impeding the commission’s efforts. The report states that the civil service to population ratio is 1:27, which is large compared to other countries. This is because the civil service remains the biggest employer in the country.

The government’s policy on reducing unemployment through planned employment, such as recruitment of 200 teachers for the Dratshangs, is cited as another reason in the report.

The existence of redundant positions and institutions and the government’s decision to provide gewog utility vehicles, which required hiring of 205 drivers, were mentioned as other reasons.

The annual growth rate of civil service this year is significantly high at 4% compared to 0.8% last year. Inclusion of consolidated contract employees, assistant research officers for the National Assembly Secretariat and National Council, and matrons, wardens and sports coaches are included in the list of reasons for the increase.

The number of civil servants in the country stood at 28,000 as of June this year.