Trongsa-Zhemgang highway to remain closed till Monday

Sep 6, 2017

The Trongsa-Zhemgang highway will remain closed to traffic from tomorrow till September 11.

The decision was endorsed by the recent Dzongkhag Tshogdue of Trongsa. It is to allow the contractors to cement the road surface at Dzongkhalum. The work is being carried out to make the road more resistant to landslides.

Dzongkhalum is about 11 kilometers from Trongsa towards Zhemgang. The area is prone to landslides and often remains blocked during monsoon, causing traffic chaos and endangering the lives of travelers.