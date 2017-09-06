PM visits Dakar & Athang Gewogs

Sep 6, 2017

Issues related to farm road dominated the discussions as the Prime Minister met with the people of Dakar and Athang Gewogs during his recent gewog visits in Wangdue Phodrang.

Dakar Gewog Centre lies near the highway but most of the settlements in the gewog are far flung. The people in the gewog said the existing farm roads get damaged during monsoon, making it difficult for them to transport their farm produce to the market.

Responding to this, Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay asked the people to take up the matter with the gewog administration or their MP Lyonpo Tandin Wangchuk.

“I know soling of some roads have become necessary,” said Lyonchhen. “But all the proposals cannot be attended to at one go. There has to be a proper planning on how to go about it.”

In Athang Gewog, one of last gewogs in the dzongkhag to be connected with road, works are underway to build some of the farm roads. The Gewog Centre road was blacktopped recently.

Athang Gup Khandu Dorji shared that since the gewog is the most remote in the dzongkhag, a huge chunk of its budget has been spent on building farm roads.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also visited the Punatshangchhu Hydropower Project Authority II (PHPA) dam construction site. Recent rainfall has flooded the dam site, and currently, works are underway to pump out the water.