JWPTI introduces three new courses

Sep 6, 2017

Jigme Wangchuck Power Training Institute (JWPTI) in Sarpang introduces three new courses on Transmission and Distribution Lineman, Underground Cable Trenching and Jointing, and Repair and Maintenance of Transformer.

Labour minister Ngeema SangayTshempo launched the courses yesterday.

Speaking at the launch, the minister said such courses would help to expedite and accelerate in building skilled human resource for power sector in the country.

Bhutan aspires to harness hydropower generation capacity of 10,000 mega watt by 2020. But lack of appropriate Bhutanese skilled manpower in hydropower sector has created huge demand for foreign workers.

“We have been reviewing the hydropower policy and the hydropower needs,” said the Labour Minister. “We have appointed hydro power committee to review our hydropower policy and how much power we need to generate.”

Forty in-service and pre-service trainees are enrolled in the three new power courses of which four are female.

The Transmission and Distribution Lineman is a 14 month course.

Underground Cable Trenching and Jointing is an eight week course while Repair and Maintenance of Transmission is an eight month course.

The minister also awarded certificates to the Technical Committee Members and visited classrooms, workshops and training areas.