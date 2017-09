Gelegphu border gate closed following Assam strike

Sep 6, 2017

Vehicle movement from Gelegphu via the Indian state of Assam has been stopped following strike in Assam today.

Due to this, the Gelegphu border gate has been closed for traffic until September 8.

The 48 hours strike was called by the All Koch-Rajbongsi Students Union (AKRSU) demanding a Scheduled Tribe status and also a separate Kamatapur state.