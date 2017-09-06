Health, Thromde officials sensitised people on public health issues

A day-long advocacy programme on public health issues was organised in the capital yesterday to make people more responsible in the community.

Officials from Thimphu Thromde and health talked on various topics ranging from safe drinking water and sanitation to outdoor gym and suicide prevention.

Health officials said while there are greater things that people have to rely on the government, there are other minor yet, significant tasks people can do for their community.

“We want them to understand the issues and come up with solutions themselves,” said the Director of Public Health Department, Dr. Karma Lhazeen. “It is also to make them participate actively in controlling diseases, addressing public health issues and social issues like alcohol and drug, which they can do at their household level in their communities.”

The participants also pointed out problems they face in their community and discussed if they could solve it themselves without relying on government. They described the programme as “very effective.”

“From this programme I have realised that we cannot always rely on the government to do things,” shared one of the participants, Choeday. “As we go back, we can spread the message to the people in our community. I have learned many things that we can do.”

Ministry of Health further plans to organise such programme in other Thromde as well.

Some 40 volunteers and representatives from respective areas took part in the programme, organised jointly by health ministry and Thimphu Thromde.