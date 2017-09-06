Three acres of marijuana uprooted in Chumithangka

Sep 6, 2017

Chumithangka village under Maedwang Gewog in Thimphu has become a popular spot for marijuana collectors especially during summer.

The area, which has abundant marijuana plant, is frequented by youth. And one could easily step on it just by walking on a plain terrain.

To address this, some 116 households from Jiminang Chiwog participated in a mass marijuana uprooting organised by the Bhutan Narcotics Control Authority (BNCA) yesterday.

Local residents say since the village is remote and far from the police and relevant authorities, many youth are seen collecting the plant.

“We did not receive any complaints. But when we asked farmers, they said youths even come with packed lunch especially during summer season like now,” said BNCA’s Assistant Programme Officer, Sonam Tashi. “Chumithangka is densely covered with marijuana plants.”

He added, “uprooting the plants now, will solve unnecessary problems in future.”

The locals were also briefed on the harmful effects of the plant. Villagers also agreed to clean their surroundings.

“There are a lot of boys who come to get marijuana here especially during festival holidays,” said a farmer, Pema Yangden. “Even when we tell them not to, they beg us saying that they will just take a little. I see some of them every day,” she added.

Around three acres of marijuana plants were uprooted in about four hours yesterday.