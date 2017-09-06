Bhutan loses to Palestine in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Bhutan suffered their third successive defeat in the ongoing AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers as they went down 2-0 to Palestine. Second half goals from Palestine sealed all three points for the visitors yesterday.

Bhutan started the match at Changlimithang trying to soak in the offensive pressure from Palestine. There were few moments in the first half where both teams could have opened the scoring. Palestine tried dominating the match but could not get the most important breakthrough. Nil-nil is how is finished at half time.

Six minutes into the second half and Bhutan conceded the opening goal. The Bhutanese players seemed awakened from that goal and produced some fine opportunities to level the score line. Bhutanese players were seen playing more of ground ball to take Palestinian’s height advantage out of the equation.

Bhutan pressed until the final whistle while Palestine had several opportunities to double their lead. However, as full time approached, Palestine’s captain Abdallatif Albahdari scored the second goal for the visitors and ensured a well deserved victory.

Two-nil is how it finished and another match to learn from for the Bhutanese team as they now prepare to visit Palestine next month.