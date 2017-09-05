Foot and mouth disease outbreak in Paro contained

Almost three months after the FMD outbreak hit Paro, the disease has been finally contained much to the relief of many.

The ban on the sale of dairy products has now been lifted and the Rapid Response Team has been activated following an order from a review meeting held yesterday. However, the movement of live cattle remains restricted for another one month.

The last case of Foot and Mouth Disease was reported on August 24 from Dogar and Tshento Gewog. These two cases marked the end of FMD outbreak in Paro.

“As per livestock rules and regulation and the national FMD prevention and control guidelines, we have to keep 14 days from the last day and yesterday, September 4, was the 14th day,” said Dr. Chendu Dorji, a Senior Veterinary Officer with the Regional Livestock Development Centre in Tsimasham, Chhukha.

The first case of FMD was reported on June 6 in Lamgong Gewog. As the disease continued to spread further over the past three months, it left 33 cattle dead and more than 700 others infected in 40 villages.

The sale of dairy products and movement of live cattle were banned on June 11. More than 2,800 metric tons of milk was left unsold during the ban period. This resulted in a loss of Nu 5.4 m for the farmers.

“We have lifted the ban from today and there is no risk of transmission to other Dzongkhags,” said Dr. Chendu Dorji.

He added other dzongkhags like Haa, Thimphu, Paro, and Chhukha have very good FMD vaccination coverage. “They have a minimum coverage of 85 per cent. So, based on the technical justifications, we have lifted the ban on the sale of livestock products.”

Meanwhile, a month long study on the outbreak will be carried out. It will be done by the National Centre for Animal Health, Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority (BAFRA), Regional Livestock Development Centre (RLDC) and the Dzongkhag.