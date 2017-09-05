Not a single bus driver tests positive for drugs

Sep 5, 2017

Of the 70 public transport bus drivers who showed up for a drug test yesterday in Thimphu, no one tested positive. The Road Safety and Transport Authority (RSTA) conducted the test in collaboration with the Bhutan Narcotics and Control Authority (BNCA).

RSTA officials said the drug test on public transport bus drivers was carried out as part of efforts to ensure public safety. “It is to make sure that we have drug free drivers on the road for the safety of passengers as well as other road users,” said Sonam Dhendup, the Program Officer with RSTA.

He added the RSTA act empowers them to carry out drug tests on public transport drivers. “But somehow, we have not been able to emphasize this. Now, we have developed standard operating procedures for it.”

If the public transport drivers fail the drug test, they will see their driving license cancelled and these drivers will be put under the care of BNCA for treatment or other necessary actions.

The re-issuance of their driving licenses will depend on the certificate issued to them by the rehabilitation centres or the BNCA at the end of the treatment.

Besides drugs, the bus drivers were also tested for alcohol. The RSTA plans to carry out similar drug and alcohol tests on taxi drivers as well.

The test is being done with a kit that is able to detect about 10 different types of drugs through their urine samples. The results are known within three to five minutes after the test.