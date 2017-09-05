2 volunteers begin another walk for kidney foundation

Two months after their first walk ended, Tsheten Dorji and Chimmi have set off on another such journey. Like the earlier one, they are doing it to create awareness on kidney related diseases and raise fund for the Bhutan Kidney Foundation.

The duo started off from Chazam in Trashigang yesterday. This time around, the journey will see them walk to Trashi Yangtse and then to 11 other dzongkhags that were not covered during the first walk. That would mean walking over 1,100 kilometres.

The earlier walk, which flagged off from Samdrup Jongkhar on June 4 and ended in Thimphu on July 4, saw the two cover a distance of about 738 kilometres. Over the month long journey, Tsheten Dorji and Chimmi collected more than Nu 6 m.

It was Tsheten Dorji who came with this noble idea. Chimmi jumped on board to join Tsheten in making the walk possible. In an earlier interview with the BBS, Tsheten Dorji shared that a documentary about a little girl that he had watched inspired him to do something for the kidney foundation.

Lauding the initiative taken by them, the Founder and Executive Director of the Bhutan Kidney Foundation, Tashi Namgay, said what they are doing will go a long way in educating people on kidney related diseases. This, in turn, is expected to help bring down the number of people suffering from kidney related health problems.

“The number of people diagnosed with kidney failure is rising in the country and this is the right time to focus on prevention,” said Tashi Namgay.