Job seekers advised to be wary of fake, unauthorised agents

Sep 5, 2017

Of late, quite a number of Bhutanese have found themselves in problem after applying for overseas jobs through fake and unauthorised overseas employment agencies.

The labour ministry says despite the jobseekers being advised to crosscheck with the ministry while applying for jobs and before making any payment, many still do not do so, which later lands them in trouble.

“In the recent times, we have been hearing about a lot of fake and unauthorised agents advertising jobs online, especially on the social media such as Facebook and Wechat, promising higher salary and perks,” said Ugyen Tenzin, who is the Chief Employment Officer with the Ministry of Labour and Human Resources.

He said job seekers easily fall for it and some even end up paying the fake agents.

At present, there are only seven licensed overseas employment agencies in the country. They are the Bhutan Employment Overseas Agency, Rumi Overseas Employment Agency, Best Placement Agency, Led Jobs, Bhutan Overseas Jinzai Private Limited, Bhutan International School for Tourism and Hospitality, and Employ Bhutan Overseas Employment Agency.

Labour ministry has so far terminated and suspended four of its authorised overseas employment agents following complaints from their recruits.