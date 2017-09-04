Bhutan will play Palestine in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers tomorrow

Sep 4, 2017

Bhutan will face Palestine in the ongoing AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers tomorrow at Changlimithang. At the pre-match press conference today, the head coach of Palestine says that he is looking forward for a tough challenge and his players are taking this game seriously.

After defeating Oman in their last match, Palestine team arrived in the country on September 2 knowing a win at the Changlimithang will make their spot in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup almost certain. However, their head coach, Abdel Nasser Barakat is taking nothing for granted.

“We will deal with this game so seriously and we respect them,” said the head coach. “It will not be an easy game for us. We have to do our best to win.”

Abdel Nasser Barakat also added that each game is a strong game and his players will rise up to the occasion.

Meanwhile the Bhutanese head coach praised the recent performance of the players and dismissed any influence past matches would have on his player’s performance.

“Every match is starting with a 0-0. And as I said before, for sure we won’t make it easy for them and we have prepared ourselves well for this situation,” said Torsten Frank Spittler. “And you never know what will happen. But I am sure it will be different,” Bhutan’s head coach added.

Team captain, Karma Sherdrup Tshering also shared similar sentiments. “For us every game is a challenge. What we do is we try to motivate ourselves. “And especially it’s a home game so try to do our best.”

There is no doubt that the Palestinians are here for the win. It will be interesting to see how the Bhutanese players match up against the tall and physical Palestinian players.