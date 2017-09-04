Woman gets 25 years in prison for murder

Thimphu District Court has sentenced a 25-year-old woman to 25 years in prison for murder. The judgement was passed last Monday.

A 26-year-old woman died after she was pushed off a cliff by the convict in Olakha, Thimphu. The incident took place in September last year following a squabble between the two. She was taken to the national referral hospital but later died.

The convict also paid a compensation of over Nu 210,000 to the deceased’s sister.