Calls for penalty against careless disposal of cattle carcasses

Sep 4, 2017

As livestock officials struggle to contain the foot and mouth disease outbreak in Paro, farmers dumping cattle carcasses carelessly and allowing infected cattle to graze freely are derailing efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

Imposing penalties is seen as a deterrent but there is no mention of fines and penalties for such acts both in the Livestock Act of Bhutan 2001 and the Livestock Rules and Regulations of Bhutan 2017.

Local leaders in the dzongkhag are calling for stern actions against farmers committing such acts. They proposed that a fine or other forms of penalty be introduced for irresponsible disposal of infected cattle carcasses.

“Farmers in the affected areas are not taking care of their cattle,” said Gem Tshering, the Gup of Lamgong. “Some do it intentionally. If the penalties could be reflected in the livestock act, it would make things easier.”

“People throw cattle carcasses in the river or forest and some dump it along the road secretly,” said Letho, Gup of Doteng. “We have to create awareness and come up with a policy on how to deal about it.”

The Dzongkhag Livestock Officer, Dr. Chenga Tshering, says such acts are hampering efforts to prevent the disease from spreading further. He, too, agrees that there is a need for a penalty. “The biggest challenge is that the livestock act as well as the livestock rules and regulation do not take care of it at the moment,” he said.

In an effort to do something about it, a team comprising six local leaders was formed. The team will meet with the FMD containment team this evening. “Livestock officials say people do not even allow them to vaccinate their cattle saying it impacts milk production,” said Tshering Dorji, the Chairperson of Paro Dzongkhag Tshogdu.

“To help the officials and to prevent future outbreaks, the Dzongkhag Tshogdu has decided to make cattle vaccination mandatory,” added the DT Chairperson.