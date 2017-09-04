Trongsa local leaders call for better coordination for effective service delivery

Sep 4, 2017

Local leaders in Trongsa called for better coordination between them and the civil servants serving in Gewogs. They said lack of such hampers effective service delivery. The issue was discussed during the recent Dzongkhag Tshogdu.

Draagteng Gup Kunzang Dorji said when there is no coordination between the local leaders and civil servants it becomes a challenge executing daily activities. With decentralization, he added, everything has to be done at the grassroots level. A few local leaders also justified that it affects the Gewog’s annual performance rate.

“The civil servants serving in Gewogs say they are confused when Gewog officials and Dzongkhag officials give them different orders,” he said. “So I feel it is important to work according to the Local Government Act henceforth. There is a need for a system.”

Korphu Gup Sangay Khandu said: “We, as Gups, sign the Annual Performance Agreement. But when we implement, it becomes confusing because civil servants serving in the Gewogs receive directives from their own heads.” Therefore he added they need to have a clear outline on whether the civil servants are under the Gewog or Dzongkhag administrations. “Only then we can sign the Agreement confidently,” Sangay Khandu said.

“To whom should the civil servants report when they go on leave? Is it to the Gup or the Gewog Administrative Officer? If this is clarified, most of the confusions will be cleared,” said Tangsibjee Gup, Gembo Dorji.

The discussion, according to Draagteng gup, surfaced after the dzongkhag sector heads called a few extension officials without the notice of the gewog administration.

The Dzongkhag Tshogdu chairperson said the Local Government Rules and Regulation 2012 should be followed when it comes to such issues. Going by section 349 of the Rules and Regulation, the Gewog Administrative Officer shall, under the authority of Gup, supervise the civil servants placed under the Gewog.

Meanwhile, as part of the meeting, the Dzongkhag administration also signed the Annual Performance Agreement with the sector heads and local leaders.