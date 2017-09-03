JDWNRH receives medical equipment worth Nu 1.7m

Sep 3, 2017

Her Royal Highness Ashi Kesang Wangmo Wangchuck donated medical equipment for critical care to the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) in Thimphu today.

The donation worth over Nu 1.7 million was handed over to the management of the National Referral Hospital in presence of the health minister Tandin Wangchuk.

The equipment also includes a hearse. The hearse in particular was donated after Her Royal Highness was approached by a person during one of her many visits to the hospital. The person was desperately looking for an affordable transport to carry the body of a relative to the crematorium. Previously, Her Royal Highness has donated two hearses. They are no longer usable.

Speaking at the handing–taking ceremony, the hospital’s President, Lhab Dorji, said Her Royal Highness Ashi Kesang Wangmo Wangchuck has made significant contributions to the improvement of the delivery of health services in the country.

A press release from the JDWNRH said Her Royal Highness has so far donated numerous medical equipment, consumables and vehicles worth more than Nu 10 million.

Her Royal Highness has also funded the construction of guest houses.

From 2006, Her Royal Highness Ashi Kesang Wangmo Wangchuck has been providing monthly financial support to leprosy and disadvantaged patients admitted in the hospital and those undergoing rehabilitation both within and outside the country.

The health minister said the two regional hospitals in Gelegphu and Monggar are also beneficiaries of Her Royal Highness.