Hotel Valley View emerge winner of football tournament in Zhemgang

Sep 3, 2017

The final match of an open football tournament was played yesterday between Hotel Valley View and Tingtibi- Langthel team at Yabilaptsha Central ground in Zhemgang.

Hotel Valley View of Zhemgang won the match with 5-2 goals.

Hundreds of football enthusiasts witnessed the match.

The month-long tournament was organized by Yabilaptsha Central School to foster school public relationship and also to inculcate healthy living through sports.

Trophies and cashes prizes were awarded to the winners.

Eight teams participated in the tournament.