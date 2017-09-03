Sonam wins the Tour of the Dragon race for the fourth time

Sonam, an employee of Aman Kora, won the eighth Tour of the Dragon race. The 40-year-old completed the 268 km race from Bumthang to Thimphu in just about 12 hours and 37 minutes. This is his fourth win in the race.

The race was flagged off from Bumthang yesterday at 2 am.

Along with the 35 bikers, a good number of crowd had also gathered from the early morning in Chamkhar town.

Due to the distance, high elevation and varying climatic conditions, the race is considered as the toughest one-day mountain bike race in the world.

In the capital, after hours of waiting, the crowd gathered at the clock tower square cheered as they saw Sonam, the first rider reaching the end point of the race. Drenched by mud and rain, Sonam completed the race with a smile on his face.

“The journey was very challenging as the roads were muddy. At the same time I feel very proud as this race is considered to be the world’s toughest race,” said Sonam. “That is why I am very happy to receive such an opportunity and at the same time winning the race”

Rajkumar Shrestha came second after completing the race in 13 hours and 11 minutes. He was followed by Norbu who reached the clock tower at 4:20 PM. He took more than 14 hours to complete the race.

In the women’s category, both the participants failed to complete the race.

Over 100 bikers participated in various categories during the one day mountain bike race. Bhutan Olympic Committee organized the race.