Local Leaders ask for internet services on Thimphu-Phuentshogling highway

Sep 3, 2017

Local leaders of Chhukha raised the need to have an internet connection on the Thimphu-Phuentshogling highway during the Dzongkhag Tshogdu on September 1. Poor mobile network in the Gewogs were also discussed.

Getana Gup Kinley said having internet will solve problems while communicating with people in the Gewog. “We don’t expect 3G services, but if government could provide at least 2 G services, it will be helpful.”

Bongo Gewog Mangmi Sonam Dema said network connectivity is necessary specially during emergency.

“Some villages where there is no farm road, it is necessary to have an internet connection. It will help everyone,” she said.

Chhukha Dzongda Minjur Dorji informed the house that since thousands of vehicles ply through Thimphu- Phuentshogling highway every day, it is necessary to have internet facilities.

“Internet has now become an indispensable part of our life.”

The Bhutan Telecom officials said works are underway to provide better internet services in rural areas. They said once Chapcha region is installed with 3G services, there will not be any internet connection problem along the highway. Bhutan Telecom plans to install 3G in Chapcha region by the end of this year. A few places along the highway are already installed with 4G services.