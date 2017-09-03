Monggar vegetable vendors unhappy with DT’s decision

Sep 3, 2017

Fourteen vegetable vendors in Monggar are worried that their business will not do well after they were asked to vacate the top floor of the vegetable shed and move to the first floor.

The decision was made during the recent Dzongkhag Tshogdu. The area on the top floor were given to the farmers who sell produce outside the shed.

Jamyang Dema, 35, a vegetable vendor for the last four years said she is not happy to sell her produce from the first floor. The sole bread earner in the family said she did not get a proper place to sell vegetables.

“Earlier, there was no license system in place. It was started recently and I could process one since I was not here,” said Jamyang Dema. “But now, even if I apply for one, there’s no proper space available.”

Other vendors shared similar concerns.

“We have to pay monthly tax and house rent amounting from Nu 3000 to Nu 4000 and there is no profit from the business,” said Tshewang Rinzin.

But the Thromde Representative Namgay Dorji said the top floor of the vegetable shed was meant for the farmers who come to sell local produce.

“It is for the farmers who come here in the morning to sell vegetables and leave in the evening. “We are not doing it out of jealousy but it is for the welfare of farmers.”

A few farmers who come from far-flung areas to sell vegetables said, the space always remain congested.

“Vendors occupy bigger areas since they are use the space regularly,” said a farmer, Tandin. “When we sell vegetables on the way, commuters step on it and damage our vegetables. And people don’t buy spoiled vegetables.”

Currently there are over twenty-five vendors selling farm produce in the vegetable market in Monggar.