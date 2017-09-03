Lingzhi BHU to get female health worker by February 2018

Sep 3, 2017

Lingzhi Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Thimphu will get a female health worker from next year. The BHU currently has only one male health assistant.

Lingzhi Mangmi proposed for one female health worker during the recent Thimphu Dzongkhag Tshogdu.

The Gewog leaders said, women does not feel comfortable to share their problems with the male health worker. Moreover, when the only health worker goes out for official works, people are not able to avail themselves of the health services.

“Recently, a woman gave birth to child in Chebisa. But the health worker was not aware that she was pregnant,” said the Mangmi of Lingzhi Gewog, Tenzin Zangpo. “This is how women land up without proper checkup as they feel uncomfortable with male health worker.”

Lingzhi Gup Wangdi said it is necessary to have a female health worker. “Unlike other women, women in my Gewog hesitate to go for regular checkups and share their problems.”

The district health officer said, the health ministry has plans to send female health workers to Lingzhi, Soe and Naro by February next year.

“We also informed the ministry as the need of female health worker was in our earlier Dzongkhag Tshogdu,” said the Deputy Chief Health Officer, Gyembo Dorji.

Today, Lingzhi Gewog has 86 households with a population of a little over 500. People of Lingzhi depend on yaks to sustain their livelihood.