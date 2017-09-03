Promoting Bhutanese arts and crafts, a biggest challenge

Sep 3, 2017

Promoting Bhutanese arts and crafts is a biggest challenge in the country today. Officials from the Agency for Promotion of Indigenous Crafts attribute this to limited raw material banks and low production volume because of the labor intensified work among others.

Despite having skills in production, only a few raw materials such as wood, stone, bamboo and canes are found abundant in the country.

The products from these raw materials such as mask, hats, musical instrument and woven clothes can be seen today in some 80 stalls along the Norzin lam area. These indigenous products are made by local producers from across the country.

The other reasons cited for making the promotion of Bhutanese arts and crafts challenging is due to old design of the products and less profit made by the producers. This is because of the involvement of middleman to market the products.

“Buddhist products are coming to the Buddhist country is a good thing, we can’t stop it. But to make our products to replace these products is the biggest challenge,” said the Chief Executive Officer of Agency for Promotion of Indigenous Crafts (APIC), Lam Kesang Chhoephel. “We can replace some of the products that are imported but 100 percent we cannot challenge because it’s in huge quantity,” he added.

Most of the products at the craft bazar in Thimphu comes from twelve different clusters of cane and bamboo cluster in Zhemgang, metal work in Pema Gatshel, wood work and lacquering in Tashi Yangtse and wood carving cluster in Thimphu. Providing equipment and working sheds to the cluster are some of the other facilities in place to help reduce import of products.

“Now APIC is encouraging our artisans by giving them more trainings and also forming the groups. We are trying to have new designs incorporating some of the modern with our traditional designs.

“Encouraging our school leavers and artisans to make their groups and make a sustainable production unit by also making accessibility to the financial support from our financial institutions are others.”

The CEO added that about 90 to 99 percent of the products in the crafts shops in Thimphu are imported. Although the quality and quantity of the indigenous products have improved compared to the past, APIC wants to strengthen it rather than increasing the number of existing clusters.