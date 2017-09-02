Corporatising JDWNRH to provide better health services, says health ministry

Sep 2, 2017

The health ministry clarified that the aim of corporatising the National Referral hospital is to bring about better accountability, efficiency and effectiveness in delivery of health services.

There have been numerous opinions and feedback in the public domain after the government instructed the National Referral hospital, Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences and the health ministry to review the proposal.

The press release, issued yesterday, stated that, “The government recognises the existing measures are inadequate and does not provide flexibility to the management of Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital to innovate means to improve performance and address issues relating to human resources.

“This, consequently, should not be interpreted as inefficiencies on the part of the Royal Civil Service Commission and the Pay Commission.”

The government’s proposal to transform the hospital into a corporate entity was conceptualised to provide an alternative management system to encourage innovative means to sustain the pool of Specialists. It is also to enhance the quality of services and improving financial benefits of the hospital workforce.

The Health ministry clarified the initiative in no way intends to pave way for privatization of the public health facilities and services. As the Constitution mandates provision of free access to basic public health services in both traditional and modern medicines, the hospital will continue to provide free medical services to all citizens based on the principles of equity and fairness.

“The government is aware that corporatisation involves exposure to market pressures and forces,” stated the release. “However, the National Referral hospital will continue to function as an organisation with a predominant social mandate under the management of an independent Board.”