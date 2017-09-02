Taxi driver’s quest to improve road condition in Monggar town

A 54-year-old taxi driver who has been filling potholes in and around Monggar town, has become the talk of the town. He believes that the most effective way of making a difference is to lead by example and do not have to rely on government for everything.

Dupchu from Monggar spends two to three hours every day to fill the potholes in and around Monggar town. He transport stones and mud in his taxi to fill the potholes. It is a reward less job but he decided to take the initiative as he use the road regularly to ferry passengers. He says he is a victim of the bad road condition.

“When I drive in hurry, the vehicle wheel gets in the potholes and damages the vehicle parts,” said Dupchu, the father of three. “Even if I am not able to fill the entire potholes along the highway, I am planning to do it around the town areas.”

His initiative has drawn mixed reactions from the people. Some have commended him both personally and through social media platforms like Facebook, for his initiative.

“Some say I am doing a good job, but others question me. They ask why I am doing such work as if I am the only driver who drives on this road.”

But Dupchu said there is no other option. “I face problem due to poor condition of the road.”

He is planning to hire a truck to fill up all the potholes.