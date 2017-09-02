Tour of the Dragon race kicks off from Bumthang

Sep 2, 2017

The 8th Tour of the Dragon flagged-off from Bumthang at 2 AM today. There are 35 participants this year out of which two are female.

Terri Schneider, 66, is this year’s eldest participant from America. The participants are from seven different countries including Bhutan.

The 268 kilometre race is considered as the toughest one-day mountain bike race in the world due to the distance, high elevation and varying climatic conditions across the race field.