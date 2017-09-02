Pelkhil School wins Inter School Volleyball Championship

The finals of the Thimphu Thromde inter school volleyball championship was played today. Pelkhil School dominated and won both the girl’s and boy’s final.

The volleyball championship hosted by Kelki Higher Secondary School saw 14 middle and higher secondary schools in Thimphu Thromde participate.

In the women’s final, Pelkhil School took on the host Kelki Higher Secondary School. Pelkhil dominated and won the first set. Kelki fought their way in and won the second set.

However, the girls from Pelkhil School kept their nerves to win the third set to be crowned the champions.

In the boy’s draw, Nima Higher Secondary School were of no match to Pelkhil School as they were beaten in straight sets.

Pelkhil School boys also won the inter school football championship, yesterday. The final was played against Kelki Higher Secondary School. The first half of the match was goalless but Pelkhil School scored four goals in the second half to win the final.

The girl’s football final will be played tomorrow at the Pelkhil ground at nine in the morning. The final will be played between Yangchenphug and Pelkhil.