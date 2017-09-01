Bridge over Singyechhu ease lives of Sampheling villagers

Sep 1, 2017

Travelling during monsoon for the six villages of Sampheling Gewog in Phuentshogling has now become easier.

This is following the completion of a bridge over Singyechhu, the river which, when swollen, often left the villages disconnected from the rest of the Dzongkhag.

The much awaited bridge near the Pasakha Industrial Estate opened to traffic earlier this month. It benefits close to 120 households of Sampheling Gewog.

“Earlier, without a bridge, we had to travel via India to get to Phuentshogling. It was difficult,” said Budhani Rai. “Even to attend a meeting here in Pasakha was challenging. We had to walk uphill to Rangeytoong and then get here,” he added.

Local residents are happy that all these hardships have been addressed.

“We waited long for this bridge,” said another resident Saili Rai. “Now, we do not have to worry getting across the river even in summer.”

Apart from easing lives, the 70-foot Bailey bridge will also contribute towards improving the socio-economic conditions of the people.

The government funded the construction of the bridge worth Nu 5m.