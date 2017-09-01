First ever Laya style archery tournament underway

A Laya style 13 rounds Archery tournament is underway at Gelegphu Sports Association archery ground. Sixteen teams are taking part in the tournament.

The match is played between two teams of seven players each. Three best teams will be selected from this tournament to contest with the champions of other Dzongkhags to be held in Thimphu.

The tournament is first of its kind.

The final is scheduled on September 3. It is being organized by Laya Tours and Travel.