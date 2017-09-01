Primary school students participate in football tournament

Sep 1, 2017

Students of seven primary schools in Trashigang are taking part in the two-day inter school cluster football tournament in Kanglung.

Organised by Kanglung Primary School, the tournament is for the children to socialise and engage in sporting activities from an early age.

Finals will be played tomorrow and winners and runners up will be awarded with certificates and trophies. The Dzongkhag Education Office is funding the event.