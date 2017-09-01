Planting bamboo to prevent vehicle accidents

Sep 1, 2017

To prevent deaths resulting from vehicle accidents, students of Pema Gatshel Dzongkhag planted bamboo along the roadside.

Some eight hundred students planted bamboo along the roadside slopes in the Dzongkhag. Over one hundred kilometres of the road stretch including Gewog centre roads were covered.

“We heard and learned numerous accidents, claiming lives of many,” said the Assistant District Education Officer (DEO), Yeshey Wangmo, who initiated the programme. “So we thought why not come up with such initiative,” she added.

The Assistant DEO said planting bamboo helps to reduce soil erosion and dust pollution from the speeding vehicles.

More than 1500 bamboo covering some 115 kilometres of road were planted.