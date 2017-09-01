Developing contingency plan to deal with post-earthquake disaster

Sep 1, 2017

To enhance Bhutan’s state of preparedness in effectively and efficiently dealing with post-earthquake disaster, it is crucial to align with the national and International emergency coordination structures.

Therefore, some 17 International development partners and 12 agencies from Bhutan held a two day consultation meeting on developing a contingency plan.

Bhutan has been preparing since the 2009 and 2011 earthquake and with the Department of Geology and Mines affirming a possibility of major earthquake. However, the country has many more preparedness issues to deal with according to the United Nations Development Programme’s Resident Representative in Bhutan.

“Royal Government of Bhutan is doing a lot of work preparing for these worst case scenarios. However there is more work to be done,” said Gerald Daly. “For example, at this point in time, we have 9 earthquakes sensors in the country and we need more. There is works to be done there.

“In terms of search and rescue team, RGoB wishes to strengthen its capacity, so that if there is a disaster, we have the ability to respond as fast as possible both with capacity inside the country but also with international capacity,” added the Resident Representative.

He said lack of disaster management and contingency plan can pose coordination challenges.

“I would want to emphasise that the work of the International Humanitarian Community would be in partnership with the RGoB. “It is important that we know from many of the disaster from around the world, when you have good relationship, good partnership between the host government and the international community then both work better together and respond to the needs of the people.”

The Secretary of Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs also expressed the need of a clear procedures and agreed post-disaster assistance from International agencies.

Currently, Bhutan does not have National Standard Operating Procedure and National Contingency plan. However a Senior Program Officer with Department of Disaster Management said the department will be starting a Contingency Planning Project in a week.

The workshop organized by United Nation in Bhutan and Department of Disaster Management concluded on August 30.