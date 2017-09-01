Towards creating a drug, alcohol free society

Sep 1, 2017

To create a drug and alcohol free Bhutan, 24 youth volunteers including seven recovering addicts started to walk from Thimphu till Phuentshogling today.

They will be creating awareness to all the commuters along the highway and explain on topics ranging from the ill effects of drugs and alcohol, to relevant laws related to its trafficking.

The Chithuen Phendey Association is organising the campaign and is expected to reach out to at least 10,000 people.