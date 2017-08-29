Thimphu police arrest man for an alleged sexual harassment

Aug 29, 2017

Thimphu police are investigating an alleged sexual harassment involving a 60-year-old-man.The incident took place last Tuesday at a ward in the national referral hospital.

The man is accused of sexually harassing a 23-year-old girl. Both the suspect and victim are patient attendants.

The man has his daughter admitted in the hospital, while the victim is attending to her ill niece who is in the same ward as the man’s daughter.

The man was arrested on the day of the incident but was released on bail on Thursday. Police are continuing investigations.