Karma Tshering bags Trongsa Penlop Rolling Trophy in golf tournament

Aug 28, 2017

Karma Tshering, has been crowned as champion of the Trongsa Penlop Rolling Trophy as the annual golf tournament ended in the capital yesterday.

The winners in various categories were awarded prizes and trophies. The three-day golf tournament was organised by the Drukair, Royal Bhutan Airlines to promote the game and provide platform to the golf enthusiasts. Trongsa Penlop Rolling trophy is one of the most prestigious annual event since 1994.

Nearly 170 golfers took part in this year’s tournament.