7 dzongkhags breached DDG guidelines: NC

Aug 26, 2017

Seven dzongkhags have failed to follow the processes outlined in the guideline for approval and release of the Dzongkhag Development Grant (DDG). The districts are Chhukha, Haa, Paro, Samtse, Tsirang, Dagana and Wangdue Phodrang.

The lapses were pointed out in the recommendation the National Council submitted to the government on the implementation of the grant.

According to the National Council, the Dzongkhag Development Grant activities for seven districts were not approved by the Dzongkhag Tshogdu as required by the guideline.

“According to the guidelines of the Dzongkhag Development Grant, the Dzongkhag administration is required to make a list of activities and submit it to the National Council,” said Tharchen, the Chairperson of the Good Governance Committee of the National Council.

“The National Council will then discuss the activities thoroughly and give approval. But what had happened is that they made their own list of activities and decided on the budget on their own. So, when it finally came to the National Council, it came as a report and not as a to-do-list.”

The National Council report further states that besides the Department of National Budget, the Ministry of Finance had also released the grant fund even for activities which were not in line with DDG Guidelines.

But MP Sangay Khandu of Samtse said that the grant was used as per its guidelines. He said the Dzongkhag Tshogdu endorsed the activities and the Local Government is well aware of the guidelines as all gups were informed.